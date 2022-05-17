Megan Thee Stallion has reposted a photo from a fan account that shows her and Doja Cat posing together and has Cara Delevingne cropped out.

The original picture was taken at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where Doja Cat was seated in front of Megan and Cara and was shared on photo database Getty Images.

ICYMI, Cara erratically interrupted Megan’s red carpet photos by jumping into the frame and picking up the tail of Megan’s dress. The strange behaviour had fans questioning if Cara was “okay” with many social media speculating that she was high on drugs or drunk.

While Megan took the interruption within her stride, it’s clear by her face that she’s not exactly thrilled about Cara’s spontaneous intrusion. This seemed to be confirmed when Megan went ahead and posted the exact same photo that originally had Cara in it, with her photoshopped out.

While the unlikely trio were seated together, a video was captured of Doja Cat and Megan chatting. Shortly after, Cara pops her head into the frame and compliments Doja Cat. “Omg hi Cara Delevigne,” Doja Cat says. Cara responds by saying she loves the rapper and Doja Cat references Megan and Cara in her reply, “I love you, too. Wait, I love you guys together.”

“That’s my bottom bitch,” replies Megan, referring to Delevingne

When Megan won the award for Top Rap Female Artist shortly after, Cara Delevigne made no secret about her elation. The model was sticking out her tongue and flailing around as the news was announced and grabbed the tail of Megan’s dress again when she walked off the accept the award.

Cara raised eyebrows once again when she was later captured writhing around on the floor the to capture a photo of Doja Cat, Fat Joe, and DJ Khaled together.

Cara Delevingne on the floor taking photos of Doja Cat, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled at the #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/8MtwBJi0W7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 16, 2022

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.