Megan Thee Stallion has spoken to fans over Instagram Live about the terrifying incident that culminated in the rapper being shot in the foot after an altercation with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

“I feel like this is a thing that I see every single day and I see so many women and I see so many men talking shit about this,” Megan said during the Instagram Live session.

Asked how she felt after being shot, Megan explained, “I felt like, really crazy. I felt like, why did I get shot? What did I do? It was insane. The shit was crazy.”

She continued, “I feel like some people think that it’s funny and I feel like some people think that it’s a joke and I feel like some people think that they’re saying it to get to me, but I’m not ashamed of who I am or what I’ve been through.”

Megan Thee Stallion went on to say she felt “betrayed” by friends following the shocking incident, which lead to her being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

“I just feel very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends. I felt very shocked, very scared,” said the rapper. “The one thing that y’all need to know about me is I’m not a person who is able to be down for a long time. I’m not a person who is…I don’t like to be victimised… I like to be upbeat.”

She ended the video with some wise words of advice, saying: “My grandma always told me don’t let nobody steal your joy, so that’s the type of person I am,” she added. “I’m never gon’ let nobody steal my joy.”

Meanwhile, the Houston hip hop star isn’t letting a silly thing like being shot in the foot get in the way of dropping new tunes, with the rapper joining forces with Cardi B for their star-studded collab track ‘WAP’, which features surprise cameos from singer Normani, Kylie Jenner, and Rosalia.

But that’s not all – just yesterday Megan also announced that she had officially joined makeup giant Revlon as their newest ambassador.

“HOTTIES YOU ARE LOOKING AT REVLON’S NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We definitely have some hot thing’s coming soon for all my hotties and I’m so excited to for all of y’all to live bold with me #revlonxmeg.”

