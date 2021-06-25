Black TikTok creators are protesting the lack of credit they receive for viral dances by not dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Shit’.

As reported by Complex, many Black TikTok users are taking a stand by refusing to dance to the song as part of the #BlackTikTokStrike.

The latest development is a part of a broader movement addressing the issue of TikTok users co-opting dances crafted by Black creators and neglecting to give them proper credit for their work.

The movement received wider attention earlier this year when TikTok influencer Addison Rae performed a number of viral dances on Tonight Show that were actually developed by Black creators.

Understandably, controversy erupted when it became evident that users who were copying dances instead of creating them were being given an unbalanced level of attention.

Although there are currently over 100,000 videos on TikTok that use ‘Thot Shit’, a trending dance has not yet been created, which many attribute to the strike.

Several of Megan Thee Stallion‘s tracks have gone viral on TikTok previously, including the ‘Savage’ dance which was created by African American woman Keara Wilson.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“For all my melanated brothers and sisters of the African diaspora, we are on strike, we are not making a dance for ‘Thot Shit’, we are just going to let them keep flailing,” user capnkenknuckles said in a video, referring to white users.

“It just shows how much you need us to make a dance.”

You can read more about this topic over at the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out some of the videos addressing the #BlackTikTokStrike over ‘Thot Shit’: