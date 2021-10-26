Megan Thee Stallion will soon be Megan Thee Graduate after the rapper revealed she’s set to complete college this year.

“2021 finna graduate collegeeee 😛 taking my graduation pics today 😭I can’t wait for y’all to see,” she wrote excitedly on Instagram. She also posted a series of pictures of her graduate cap for the big day, a very sparkly number with the words ‘Real Hot Girl Sh*t’ on it.

Away from being one of the biggest stars in hip hop, Megan has been taking online classes at Texas Southern University, moving towards her bachelor’s degree in health administration. She initially enrolled at the university before her career really took off.

The 26-year-old revealed to People in 2020 that the decision was partly to honour her late mum Holly Thomas, who died in 2019 from brain cancer.

“I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed,” she said then. “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Earlier this year, Megan also announced that she was donating a four-year scholarship to the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University, in order to help someone else make it to university like she did.

“If I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory,” she said in a statement about her donation. “It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose.”

Imagine releasing ‘WAP’ and earning your bachelor’s degree in the space of two years. Some people are just show offs.

