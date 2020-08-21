Megan Thee Stallion has taken to Instagram Live to finally confirm fans what most already thought – that rapper Tory Lanez was the one who was responsible for shooting her in the foot in July this year.

Sick of Canadian rapper and his team of “lying” about the July 12 incident in Los Angeles, Meg dropped some major bombshells over Live as she went into detail about the night in question.

“Tory shot me,” she said, adding, “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit.”

“Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

The Houston rapper denied rumours she physically assaulted Lanez prior to being shot, adding that another rumour claiming that the argument was over Kylie Jenner was also untrue.

“I never hit you. Motherfuckers were like, ‘Oh she’s mad ’cause he’s trying to fuck with Kylie Jenner.’ No, I wasn’t,” she continued. “You shot me.”

She went on to detail what happened that evening, saying there were two other people – Lanez’s security and her friend – in the car prior to the shooting. Meg said that after everyone began arguing, she attempted to leave the car, which is when Lanez allegedly shot her.

“I get out the car … I don’t want to argue anymore,” she said. “I get out. I’m walking away. This n***a, from out the back seat of the car, starts shooting me. You shot me! I didn’t get cut by no glass.”

FUCK Tory Lanez bro. I pray that Megan’s mental health is okay. She’s been through so much. pic.twitter.com/8Uy5hvxYPZ — ACAB (@saraaidk) August 21, 2020

Meg then explained why she initially didn’t identify Lanez as the culprit to the police.

“The police come, I’m scared. All this shit going on with the police? The police are shooting motherfuckers for anything,” she continued. “The police are literally killing Black people for no motherfucking reason.”

“You think I’m about to tell the police that we—n***as, us Black people—got a gun in the car?” she said. “You want me to tell them we got in a gun in a car so they can shoot all of us up? N***a, I’m scared … Why the fuck would I tell [the police] somebody got a gun in this car and this n***a shot me? So I can get shot, you can shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, Richardo Santiago, told Billboard that prosecutors are yet to decide whether they will pursue assault charges against Lanez.

