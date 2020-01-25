Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion is getting ready to drop her debut album. Just last night, the bombastic rapper kicked off her brand new album cycle with the lead single ‘B.I.T.C.H.’ The single leads the charge for her forthcoming LP, Suga. This morning, she rang up Apple’s own Zane Lowe to confirm that SZA will in fact be appearing on a track.
“I’m not gonna lie, my friend SZA, she pulled up on me in the studio,” she told Lowe. “We have a song together that’s gonna be on my album too, it was so fire making that with her. Juicy J produced it, we know I love Juicy J. We got a lot of bangers on the album.”
You can watch a snippet of the conversation below, as posted to Zane Lowe’s Twitter.
Another guest star on Suga that has been confirmed so far is Kehlani. Watch the convo between Megan Thee Stallion and Zane Lowe below.
Ok new @theestallion x @sza x @therealjuicyj coming #NewMusicDaily 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lJqym4WFBW
— Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) January 24, 2020
Meanwhile, on the SZA front, the artist has recently come out to say that her album will be coming “soon as fuck”. You can read what we had to say here:
It’s been over two years since SZA released her debut album, but it is looking like we won’t have long to wait for a follow-up.
Back in June of 2017, US musician SZA shared her debut record, Ctrl. Released almost five years after her first EP, the album was a critical success, topping the US R&B Albums chart and scoring an impressive 8.4/10 from Pitchfork.
Since then, SZA has been hard at work, nabbing an Academy Award nomination for her work with Kendrick Lamar on ‘All The Stars’, and blowing away an eager Splendour In The Grass crowd just last month.
However, when it comes to the topic of album number two, it’s looking as though fans will be receiving new tunes before too long, with the musician revealing in an interview with Kerwin Frost that the record is coming “soon as fuck”.
For the full article head here.
Listen to ‘B.I.T.C.H.’ by Megan Thee Stallion below.