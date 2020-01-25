Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion is getting ready to drop her debut album. Just last night, the bombastic rapper kicked off her brand new album cycle with the lead single ‘B.I.T.C.H.’ The single leads the charge for her forthcoming LP, Suga. This morning, she rang up Apple’s own Zane Lowe to confirm that SZA will in fact be appearing on a track.

“I’m not gonna lie, my friend SZA, she pulled up on me in the studio,” she told Lowe. “We have a song together that’s gonna be on my album too, it was so fire making that with her. Juicy J produced it, we know I love Juicy J. We got a lot of bangers on the album.”

You can watch a snippet of the conversation below, as posted to Zane Lowe’s Twitter.

Another guest star on Suga that has been confirmed so far is Kehlani. Watch the convo between Megan Thee Stallion and Zane Lowe below.