Melbourne’s renowned arts and culture festival, RISING, is set to ignite the city’s soul with a spectacular program of 185 events featuring over 400 artists, including 35 commissions and 12 world premieres.

Running from 7 to 18 June in Melbourne, the festival promises twelve nights of electrifying theatre, dazzling dance, global music, public performances, and outdoor installations that encourage mass participation.

RISING’s 2023 program is a celebration of Melbourne’s vibrant nightlife and diverse artistic talent, featuring free and low-cost experiences that everyone can enjoy. Join a 10,000 strong kazoo orchestra, dance the night away at outdoor music gigs, and explore large-scale installations that transform the city’s streets, carparks, theaters, train stations, town squares, and Birrarung riverbank into a vibrant tapestry of culture and creativity.

“RISING is a mass celebration of Melbourne’s unique culture in the heart of the city.” said RISING co-artistic directors Hannah Fox and Gideon Obarzanek. “The 2023 program is a rallying call to get involved, experience the new and be a part of a festival that couldn’t happen anywhere else.”

The fifteen major works, including fourteen new commissions, will bring together artists from right across Australia including Brian Robertson (Maluyligal/ Wuthathi), Dylan Mooney (Yuwi, Torres Strait and South Sea Islander) and Hayley Millar. It also includes Maningrida Arts & Culture artists Anniebell Marrngamarrnga, Dorothy Bunibuni, Paul Nabulumo Namarinjmak, Ken Ngindjalakku Djungkidj (Kuninjku) and The Mulka Project with the late Mrs Mulkuṉ Wirrpanda (Yolŋu).

“Shadow Spirit honours the interwoven connections First Peoples hold to the spirit world and the expansive networks of knowledge that link place, people and Country,” said curator and RISING artistic associate, Kimberley Moulton.

RISING festival is pulling out all the stops to make sure everyone can join in on the fun. With an extensive lineup of free or low-cost events, there’s no excuse to miss out. From the mesmerizing bioluminescent light show to gliding on a celestial ice-skating rink by the river, there’s something for every taste.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

RISING: 7 – 18 June 2023

Buy tickets here.

Presale tickets are available for RISING subscribers from 12pm Tuesday 14 March.

General tickets on sale 12pm Friday 17 March.

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.