The Melbourne International Jazz Festival (MIJF) has announced a packed lineup for its return this October, with more than 400 artists set to perform over 10 days.

Taking place from October 14th until October 23rd, over 85 exciting events will be held across the city’s arenas, clubs, bars, and parks (even the Planetarium).

This year’s event has the added interest of being MIJF’s first international lineup in three years. Leading the way from overseas is U.S. R&B and soul legend Lalah Hathaway, with the singer’s two shows at Hamer Hall marking her first-ever performances in Australia.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest guitarists of his generation, Al Di Meola will celebrate five glorious decades of music at MIJF. Award-winning pianist Tai Cohen will perform two intimate JazzLab sets at the festival, while revered electric bassist – and Prince collaborator – MonoNeon will visit for his only Australian performance.

From closer to home, eclectic New Zealand outfit Fat Freddy’s Drop will headline the huge Big Saturday event, a day-long celebration of jazz, funk, and soul at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. They’ll be joined by stellar names like The Bamboos, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, and The Cat Empire’s founding member Harry James Angus.

Other notable highlights of this year’s lineup include the delayed Disruption! The Voice of Drums, which explores the primal power of the instrument across different cultures, and jazz innovator Dan Tepfer taking over Melbourne’s Planetarium for a fascinating festival-only experience.

“Melbourne has long been the epicentre of Australia’s vibrant and buzzing jazz scene – we’re famous the world over for it – and a huge part of the Melbourne International Jazz Festival has always been about celebrating and showcasing the best of our vibrant scene,” said Melbourne International Jazz Festival’s artistic director Michael Tortoni,

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Now, with borders open once more, I am absolutely thrilled to open the festival, and this city, back up

to the world with the best jazz musicians and performers from across the country and around the globe set to converge here this October. It’s going to be a hell of a party.”

You can check out the rest of the lineup for the 2022 MIJF via the official website.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.