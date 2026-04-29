Beloved Melbourne live music venue Stay Gold will be closing its doors this June.

After an almost eight-year run, organisers of the Brunswick space confirmed it will cease operations when its lease comes to an end this June.

“Over the next couple of months, we’ll be sharing some of our favourite memories and we’d love to share yours too… We want to remember and celebrate what Stay Gold meant to you – the people who made the venue,” a statement released on Wednesday reads.

“We look forward to sharing these parting pints with you – we’ve got some f*$%ing good show to send us off, including our closing parties.”

Since opening in 2018, Stay Gold has played host to a stack of international and local rock, metal and punk talent, including Mark Hoppus (DJ set), Yours Truly, Windwaker, The Ghost Inside LANDMVRKS, Behind Crimson Eyes, Magnolia Park, and Frenzal Rhomb,. as well as the regular AM//PM Emo Night events.

A number of acts have already been booked to play farewell sets throughout June too, including Press Club, Exhumed and Antiskeptic.

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