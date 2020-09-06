Metallica has topped the Australian charts for the seventh time in their history, with their latest collaboration alongside the San Francisco Symphony.

Over two decades on from when their first collab with orchestra S&M hit the top of the ARIA Albums Chart, they’ve done it again with S&M2.

The record was recorded at the Chase Centre in San Francisco in September of 2019 and features some arrangements of tracks from the original S&M series of concerts, plus other songs recorded by Metallica over the past 20 years.

Metallica’s other albums to have gone to #1 in Australia are Metallica (August ’91), Load (June ‘96), S&M (November ’99), St. Anger (June ‘03), Death Magnetic (2008), and most recently, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct (November ’16).

The latest achievement coincides with a revelation from band’s Lars Ulrich that Metallica has a bunch of new music ready to be released.

In a chat with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Ulrich teased the possibility of a follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct in the near future.

“We’ve spent a few of the summer months trading riffs, trading ideas, throwing creative thoughts back and forth through Zoom calls and through other technologies,” he said.

“And we’re looking forward to getting to it. [There is] lots of material to share with the world.

“And it’s just a matter of the practicals and being able to sort of figure out how to get it going as quick as possible.”

Speaking about what the next release might look like, Ulrich suggested that there may be some unexpected “shenanigans”, as the coronavirus has made musicians re-think how they connect with fans.

“We are trying to find any possible ways to connect with our fans and with the Metallica family,” he continued.

“And I think that a positive coming out of these five dark months is that it’s forcing you to just rethink what you know and what we’re so used to.

“So a new world order calls for new experimental times and shenanigans. So let’s see how it plays out.”

