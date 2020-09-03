Metallica have added another feather to their cap. The metal giants have officially become the first band in history to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock airplay chart across four different decades.

The band cinched the milestone with a performance of ‘All Within My Hands’ taken from their most recent live album, S&M2. In 2019, Metallica reunited with the San Francisco Symphony for the first time since 1999 for two performances on September 6th and 8th, at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

The band recorded the 20th-anniversary performance — which took one track from the band’s 10 albums, and released it as a live film and album.

The record came out last Friday on digital album, four-LP-vinyl, two-CD, DVD, and Blu-ray. Metallica also unleashed a limited-edition Deluxe Box set to contain four colour-vinyl LPs, two CDs, and Blu-ray, with sheet music, guitar picks, a poster, and other memorabilia.

Check out Metallica perform ‘All Within My Hands’ live with the San Francisco Symphony:

S&M2 Track List

1. ‘The Ecstasy of Gold’ (Live)

2. ‘The Call of Ktulu’ (Live)

3. ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ (Live)

4. ‘The Day That Never Comes’ (Live)

5. ‘The Memory Remains’ (Live)

6. ‘Confusion’ (Live)

7. ‘Moth Into Flame’ (Live)

8. ‘The Outlaw Torn’ (Live)

9. ‘No Leaf Clover’ (Live)

10. ‘Halo on Fire’ (Live)

11. ‘Intro to Scythian Suite’ (Live)

12. ‘Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God and the Dance of the Dark Spirits’ (Live)

13. ‘Intro to the Iron Foundry’ (Live)

14. ‘The Iron Foundry, Opus 19’ (Live)

15. ‘The Unforgiven III’ (Live)

16. ‘All Within My Hands’ (Live)

17. ‘(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth’ (Live)

18. ‘Wherever I May Roam’ (Live)

19. ‘One’ (Live)

20. ‘Master of Puppets’ (Live)

21. ‘Nothing Else Matters’ (Live)

22. ‘Enter Sandman’ (Live)