Metallica have released a MetOnTour video edit of their performance of ‘The End of the Line’ during one of their 40th anniversary concerts.

Filmed on December 19th, 2021, at Chase Center in San Francisco, the show was the second of the metal legend’s two special concerts celebrating their 40th anniversary. It was their first time playing the Chase Center since they helped open the venue back in September 2019.

The concerts were part of a four day citywide celebration, titled “Metallica’s San Francisco Takeover”, which featured everything from a film festival to a photo exhibition. Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo were even presented with a special declaration marking December 16th as “Metallica Day” in the Californian city.

‘The End of the Line’ is a track from 2008’s Death Magnetic, Metallica’s ninth studio album. Death Magnetic made them the first band to achieve five consecutive number one studio albums on the U.S. Billboard 200. The album was produced by Rick Rubin, making it the first time since 1988’s …And Justice for All that Metallica hadn’t worked with their usual collaborator Bob Rock.

Ulrich shared his happiness after the 40th anniversary shows, calling them an “otherworldly experience.” “It’s taking me two days just to start coming down from this otherworldly experience,” he said on Instagram.

“Over the course of the last week, you’ve heard me do a few speeches and say a lot of things, so since I don’t wanna repeat myself (too much!), I’ll keep this one on the short side THANK YOU!

Metallica is not me or you. Metallica is all of us. It’s a state of mind that we all share, it’s a destination we all seek out, it’s an element that keeps us alive, it’s our common purpose. You keep this real. You keep us inspired and alive. It is because of you this thing exists.”

Check out ‘The End of the Line’ (MetOnTour edit) by Metallica: