Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has described the band’s 40th-anniversary shows as an “otherworldly experience.”

The band’s two 40th-anniversary shows were held as part of their ‘San Francisco Takeover’, a four-day celebration of their anniversary that also included a film festival, photo exhibition, and smaller venue shows with other acts.

Ulrich has since taken to Instagram to share photos from the gigs, along with a caption explaining he is “Overfuckinwhelmed!!”

“It’s taking me two days just to start coming down from this otherworldly experience,” he said.

“Over the course of the last week, you’ve heard me do a few speeches and say a lot of things, so since I don’t wanna repeat myself (too much!), I’ll keep this one on the short side THANK YOU!

He continued: “Metallica is not me or you. Metallica is all of us. It’s a state of mind that we all share, it’s a destination we all seek out, it’s an element that keeps us alive, it’s our common purpose.”

“You keep this real. You keep us inspired and alive. It is because of you this thing exists.”

“40 years?! Who would’ve fucking thought that this, whatever this is, could live and breathe this long, could still connect people, could still be somewhat relevant and still exist forty years later??!!”

“Thank you to each and everyone of you for making it happen. Thank you to each and everyone of you for believing in the possibility of music. Thank you to each and everyone of you for being Metallica.”

Those who missed seeing the gigs in person can watch rebroadcasts of both shows on-demand this Christmas weekend via Amazon Prime.

