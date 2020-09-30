Metallica are digging deep once again to help those in need, and have announced they’ll donate $250,000 USD to wildfire relief efforts in the US.

The metal legends are donating the money via their Within My Hands Foundation, a nonprofit set up to help create sustainable communities, support workforce education, fight against hunter and fund other critical local services within America.

The $250K will be shared among five key organisations who are battling California’s latest, catastrophic wildfires.

“Wildfires have become a cruel and unwelcome annual benchmark in California, and this year we have seen them tragically extend across the entire west coast of our country,” said Metallica in a statement.

“This is the fourth consecutive year, dating back to the formation of the Foundation, that All Within My Hands has activated to support fire relief: the critical local services component of our mission.”

The foundations who’ll receive money from the band are the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund, the Oregon Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund, the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County’s Fire Response Fund, the North Valley Community Foundation Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund, and the Community Foundation of North Central Washington NCW Fire Relief Fund.

“This year, we will be donating a sum of $250,000 to five organizations on the front line of this environmental crisis that has made its way into the lives and homes of far too many,” the band said.

They also encouraged their fans to donate via the foundation as well, whether it be food, money, or supplies.

“We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or by giving your time volunteering or providing safe, temporary housing. Every little bit helps,” Metallica said.

Wildfires have become an unwelcome benchmark in California & now they're extending across the entire west coast. #AWMH is donating a sum of $250k to 5 funds on the front line of this crisis. Visit https://t.co/QZBPyfXzDe to learn more. #MetallicaGivesBack 📸Noah Berger, AP Photo pic.twitter.com/rMEGinDrJ7 — All Within My Hands Foundation (@AWMHFoundation) September 28, 2020

Metallica have been incredibly charitable so far in 2020, having donated to coronavirus relief as well as $750,000 to bushfire relief for Australia at the start of the year.

