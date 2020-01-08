Metallica are metalheads with a heart of gold. The rock icons have contributed $750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria in support of bushfire relief.

“We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria,” the band shared in a statement.

“The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking.”

The band also took to Twitter to share scenes of devastation that have plagued the land and encouraged their followers to donate to fire relief.

The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking. (2/6) — Metallica (@Metallica) January 8, 2020

@NSWRFS is the world’s largest volunteer firefighting organization and all funds donated during this State of Emergency are directed toward services related to and victims of these particularly destructive Australian bushfires. (4/6) — Metallica (@Metallica) January 8, 2020

Learn more about NSW Rural Fire Service and how you can help ➡️ https://t.co/6bGCPpo3BU



Learn more about Victorian Country Fire Authority and how you can help ➡️ https://t.co/nZLEdOqDjK (6/6) — Metallica (@Metallica) January 8, 2020

These past few weeks have seen the music, entertainment and art worlds rally together to offer support where they can in these trying times. From making donations to hosting fundraisers — the sense of community spirit and hope is tangible.