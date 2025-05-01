Metallica is revisiting their 1996 album Load with an expansive remastered reissue, featuring a staggering 30 hours of music, set to drop on June 13th.

The reissue will be available in several formats, including a remastered 2LP, CD, and cassette, along with an expanded 3CD version. A major highlight is the unedited version of “The Outlaw Torn”, originally shortened due to time constraints. Fans can also check out the remastered version of “Until it Sleeps”, which has been shared ahead of the release.

The crown jewel of the reissue is the “Limited-Edition Deluxe Box Set,” a massive 15CD/6LP/4DVD package designed for collectors. As Metallica put it, “the whole kitchen sink.” The set includes the remastered Load on both CD and vinyl, along with a treasure trove of unreleased material from the band’s vault, including a 1996 Lollapalooza performance, five CDs of riffs, demos, session takes, alternate mixes, B-sides, rarities, live shows, soundboard tapes, and more. In total, the box set offers 245 unreleased songs.

The deluxe set also includes exclusive memorabilia like Rorschach test cards, a Lollapalooza poster, and a 128-page book packed with photos and stories from the Load era. As Metallica stated, “All said and done, the Deluxe Box Set delivers a fully loaded (and then some) total runtime of 1839:31!”

To complete the experience, fans can dive into a collection of memorabilia, including guitar picks, lyric sheets, laminated tour passes, and much more.

In addition to the reissue, Metallica confirmed late last year that their record-breaking ‘M72 World Tour’ will be coming to Australia and New Zealand in November of 2025.

This leg of the tour will see the band performing in stadiums across Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland. The shows will feature Metallica performing at the end of each stadium, with the infamous Snake Pit extending from the front of the stage, bringing fans even closer to the action.

The Load reissue is available to preorder now.