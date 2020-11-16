On Saturday, Metallica held the second instalment of their Helping Hands Concert & Auction charity fundraiser.

The metal titans hosted a monolithic live stream that saw them execute a promised all-acoustic performance, in addition to a surprise electric set.

The band’s acoustic set saw them crack off a number of fan favourites like ‘Nothing Else Matters,’ ‘The Unforgiven’ and ‘All Within My Hands’ and covers of Deep Purples ‘When A Blind Man Cries’ and Bob Seger’s ‘Turn The Page.’

The band proceeded to up the ante with a six-track electric set that saw them reimagine ‘Disposable Heroes’ — which drummer James Hetfield dubbed, “A heavy song done acoustically reworked heavily,” — ‘Wasting My Hate’, ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’, ‘Master Of Puppets’ and ‘Enter Sandman’ as well as a cover of The Animals’ 1964 track ‘The House Of The Rising Sun.’

The performance raised funds for the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation — which benefits a number of charitable causes.

Metallica were accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Avi Vincour and keyboard player Henry Salvia. There were also cameos from Hetfield’s son Castor and Lars Ulrich’s son Layne.

In related news, the sons of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland recently banded together to form their own psychedelic hard rock band, Suspect208. They’ve just dropped their debut single, titled ‘Long Awaited’.

Check out the performance and full tracklist below.

Check out Metallica performing at their Helping Hands Concert & Auction charity fundraiser:

Acoustic set:

1. ‘Blackened’

2. ‘Creeping Death’

3. ‘When A Blind Man Cries’ (Deep Purple cover)

4. ‘The Unforgiven’

5. ‘Now That We’re Dead’

6. ‘Turn The Page’ (Bob Seger cover)

7. ‘Nothing Else Matters’

8. ‘All Within My Hands’

Electric set:

9: ‘Disposable Heroes’

10. ‘House Of The Rising Sun’ (The Animals cover)

11. ‘Wasting My Hate’

12. ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’

13. ‘Master Of Puppets’

14. ‘Enter Sandman’