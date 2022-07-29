During their set at Lollapalooza, Metallica sent a deserving shoutout to the ‘most metal’ performer ever, Eddie Munson.

Since the latest season of Stranger Things came out, Metallica have been enjoying a much deserved bump in popularity, thanks in no small part to the epic scene in the finale where fan-favourite Eddie Munson belted out an epic cover of the band’s song ‘Master of Puppets’ to help the gang defeat Vecna.

Since the show came out, the song experienced a 650% jump in streaming numbers, as reported by Variety. It’s experienced a 5000% jump on Google search, and entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time since its 1986 release. It’s popularity is comparable to Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, which soared to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after being featured on the show.

Metallica have been gushing about the use of the song in the show, even releasing a video on Tiktok where they duet Eddie’s scene while playing the song in their studio.

On July 28th, during their set at Lollapalooza in Chicago, the band sent another tribute to Eddie Munson. After performing songs like ‘Enter Sandman’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’, the band returning for an encore, featuring ‘Master of Puppets’. For this, they decided to surprise fans by playing a video from the show, featuring Eddie Munson performing the song in the Upside Down.

Since the show’s release, Metallica have been vocal about their praise for the show and the song’s usage, saying they were ‘beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it’.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?” they said on Instagram.

Watch Metallica’s tribute to Stranger Things and Eddie Munson: