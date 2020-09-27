The Smashing Pumpkins have roared back to life over the past few weeks, announcing a double album and dropping multiple singles ahead of its release.

They’ll release a double album called Cyr on November 27th, and it will include singles ‘Cyr’ and ‘The Colour Of Love’ which dropped last month, as well as two more recent releases ‘Confessions of a Dopamine Addict and ‘Wrath’.

The most recent two singles drop ahead of The Smashing Pumpkins’ new five-part animated series titled In Ashes.

Frontman Billy Corgan caught up with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and spoke about how they’ve gone back to basics on the new singles.

“I think this is the music that’s coming out now is the things that have taken root. We’ve gone back to just being ourselves,” he said.

Corgan also called the Pumpkins “pop assassins” and said he’s incredibly happy with how their fans have received the four singles released to date.

“We’re good pop assassins, and I think as long as we’re sort of in that space, we’re good. Anybody can ascribe anything they want to it as far as stylistically, but it bears repeating that what most of the general public knows of the band is really only one small slice of the band’s music,” he continued.

“The band’s sort of width was a lot wider. So this falls quite comfortably in the music that we’ve made through the years.”

He said he almost can’t believe the reception, because usually a big chunk of the fanbase are never happy.

“I’m ecstatic that the reaction has been 99.9 per cent positive, which obviously never happens. So something must be wrong. I’m probably dead and we’re doing this interview from heaven…”

Not only are The Smashing Pumpkins getting fans excited ahead of their next record, but they also recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their iconic third record ‘Mellon Collie’.

In celebration they have announced a clothing line in collaboration with skatewear brand HUF.

Check out ‘Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict’ by The Smashing Pumpkins: