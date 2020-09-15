Back in May, Metallica unveiled that they will be releasing a limited edition “Batch 100” launch of their Blackened Whiskey.

The thrash legends developed a whiskey specifically tailored for the ultimate listening-meets-drinking experience. The whiskey utilised a “proprietary sonic-enhancement process” called “Black Noise,” based around a custom-made subwoofer.

Metallica marketed the whiskey to be released in a box set. That set would include a bottle of the whiskey, two 12-inch vinyl picture discs featuring the curated Metallica playlist used in the aging process, and a Blackened Zine that promises to transport “fans into the belly of the beast that is the Batch 100 playlist.”

View this post on Instagram Visit blackenedwhiskey.com for info. #blackenedwhiskey A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) on May 18, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

Despite being a cool merch gimmick, many Metallica fans took umbrage with the band’s decision to sell bespoke alcohol. Following frontman James Hetfield’s highly-publicised battle with alcohol addiction.

In September 2019, Metallica cancelled the scheduled Antipodean leg of their WorldWired tour so Hetfield could re-enter a rehabilitation center. “As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again,” Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo wrote in a statement at the time.

Deciding to back your frontman’s rehab stint up by releasing a signature brew does leave a foul taste in one’s mouth. Despite criticism, Metallica see no reason as to why they shouldn’t sell their wares.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, guitarist Kirk Hammett dismissed the criticisms against the band, claiming that their decision to sell alcohol and Hetfield’s rehab stint are unrelated.

“You can’t compare the two things. James’s struggle to get dry is a completely personal matter mentally and emotionally. The fact that we produce, bottle and sell alcohol is totally independent of this. It is completely up to you whether you drink or not.”