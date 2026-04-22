After announcing and performing a snippet of the new single on his Lost Americana tour, the latest collaboration between Machine Gun Kelly and the Limp Bizkit frontman is out now.

“FIX UR FACE,” the nu-metal result of a multi-country production and collaboration with Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit, was initially teased during the European leg and performed at the concluding Australian shows of his Lost Americana tour. Now, the hard-hitting, frenetic single premiered this morning on MTV Live and MTVU, with the song and music video available to stream now.

During his first show of the tour at Perth’s RAC Arena earlier this month, the US songwriter performed the nu-metal song with Durst for the very first time. “I called up my friend Fred Durst,” he told the crowd. “I said, ‘Sir, drop something on this.’ What he dropped, the rest is history.”

The song was written and produced by mgk’s regular collaborators, SlimXX, BazeXX, RookXX, Nick Long, and No Love For The Middle Child. The music video, directed by Sam Cahill, was filmed while on the Lost Americana tour in Berlin, Dublin, Düsseldorf, London, Prague, Cologne, Nashville, and Los Angeles — capturing the crowds, motion and space (or lack thereof) that comes with an international tour.

That tour wasn’t just a time for production and performing, as MGK celebrated a major milestone during a sold-out show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday, April 14, when he was presented with a framed plaque to mark one billion streams in Australia.

“What is this? One billion, dude. I’ve never seen the word billion except on other people’s shit. One billion Australian streams. 22 combined Platinum singles. 22 combined Gold… Oh, bro. ‘Cliché’ went platinum here,” he said on stage. “Australia, I love you. Thank you.”

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Lost Americana has concluded its Australian run, but will return to the US in May. It was in support of his seventh studio album of the same name, which hit No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The release of Lost Americana followed 2022’s Mainstream Sellout, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured collaborations with Willow, Lil Wayne, and Bring Me the Horizon.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at his Perth opener, and said Kelly kept the energy high for the full two hours, proving himself as a performer with an awful lot to five. “With more time and a little refining, it would be interesting to see how he can really make this arena-worthy show his own, instead of trying to do everything all at once,” the 3.5 star review reads.