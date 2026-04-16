Machine Gun Kelly has officially surpassed 1 billion streams in Australia.

During his sold-out show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday night (April 14th), Kelly celebrated the major milestone, with a framed plaque bestowed upon him.

“What is this? One billion, dude. I’ve never seen the word billion except on other people’s shit. One billion Australian streams. 22 combined Platinum singles. 22 combined Gold… Oh, bro. ‘Cliché’ went platinum here,” he said on stage.

“Australia, I love you. Thank you.”

He shared a hug with the people holding the plaque, before air-hugging the packed crowd.

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Currently on the Australian and New Zealand leg of his Lost Americana tour, Kelly will continue on to Brisbane tonight (April 16th) before a final stop in Auckland on Saturday (April 18th). He is joined by standout Aotearoa artist Will Swinton and US hip hop artist honestav across all dates.

It comes in support of his seventh studio album Lost Americana, which hit No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The release of Lost Americana followed 2022’s Mainstream Sellout, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured collaborations with Willow, Lil Wayne, and Bring Me the Horizon.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at his Perth opener, and said Kelly kept the energy high for the full two hours, proving himself as a performer with an awful lot to five. “With more time and a little refining, it would be interesting to see how he can really make this arena-worthy show his own, instead of trying to do everything all at once,” the 3.5 star review reads.