Machine Gun Kelly and Wiz Khalifa Reunite on New Single ‘Girl Next Door’

Machine Gun Kelly and Wiz Khalifa have reunited for their first collaboration in more than a decade, “girl next door”.

The new single arrives as Khalifa prepares to join mgk on the second North American leg of his ‘lost americana tour’, which resumes this weekend. Blending hazy dream-pop textures with pulsing synths and upbeat drums, “girl next door” sees the longtime collaborators slipping back into the easy chemistry that first connected them on 2013 fan favourite “Mind of a Stoner”.

Produced by frequent mgk collaborators SlimXX, BazeXX, and No Love For The Middle Child, the single samples indie electronic duo Sweet Trip and leans into a nostalgic, late-night summer vibe. Both artists move between melodic hooks and laidback verses, with the song landing firmly in the genre-blurring lane mgk has embraced across recent releases.

The accompanying music video continues that carefree energy. Directed by mgk’s longtime visual collaborator Sam Cahill alongside actor and filmmaker Gianni Paolo, the clip features appearances from Lindsey Fishman, Naomi Baker, and comedian Trevor Wallace.

Check it out below.

The ‘lost americana tour’ has concluded its Australian run, but will return to the US in May. It was in support of his seventh studio album of the same name, which hit No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The release of Lost Americana followed 2022’s Mainstream Sellout, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured collaborations with Willow, Lil Wayne, and Bring Me the Horizon.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at his Perth opener, and said Kelly kept the energy high for the full two hours, proving himself as a performer with an awful lot to give. “With more time and a little refining, it would be interesting to see how he can really make this arena-worthy show his own, instead of trying to do everything all at once,” the 3.5 star review reads.

The new release follows mgk’s recent single “FIX UR FACE” featuring Fred Durst, which fused nu-metal nostalgia with modern alternative rock and earned him his first-ever No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. The song also topped the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, further extending the commercial success of lost americana, which became mgk’s third consecutive chart-topper on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart.

Mgk also closed out last year with a remix of “cliché” alongside the Jonas Brothers, continuing a busy run of collaborations and stylistic pivots.

Meanwhile, 2026 has already been packed for Wiz Khalifa. The rapper kicked off the year with the release of his album Khaotic before starring in the film Moses the Black, for which he also executive produced the soundtrack. He later surprise-dropped the album Girls Love Horses and recently wrapped his limited-run Macrodose Tour, which concluded with a 4/20 celebration performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.