MGK’s new movie, Good Mourning, was inspired by what he thought was a break-up text from fiancée Megan Fox.

The musician co-wrote and co-directed the “stoner” film with Mod Sun, and stars as the film’s protagonist, London Clash.

“I wrote the movie for [Fox] because she was unknowingly the cause of the spiral. She sent me a text just like in the movie,” MGK told Extra at the Los Angeles premiere.

“[My character] spirals over a text that he doesn’t really understand and he can’t get a hold of her, and that was what was happening to me.”

The ‘Emo Girl’ singer – who also wrote the track ‘Twin Flames’ for Fox – said he had used music as an outlet so many times, he decided to do something different.

“I had written so many songs and done all these other outlets that I was familiar with and I was, like, spiraling so hard, I needed somewhere else to go with it,” he said. “I was like, ‘I’m just gonna write a movie.’”

Watch the trailer for Good Mourning:

He also recalled showing the script to Fox for the first time.

Love Emo? Get the latest Emo news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I showed up on her doorstep with 150-page script and I was like, ‘I need you to sit down. I need to read this to you,’” he told Variety. “And then I read the whole thing and she was like, ‘This is what was in your head? Nothing is wrong. Like read the text again. This is what I said.’ It’s really funny how things works out. We always get in our own heads. We get in our own way.”

Fox plays MGK’s roommate in the movie, but it was working with pal Pete Davidson which blew out the production schedule, he told the outlet.

“We were supposed to shoot for eight hours, it turned into like 16 hours because we couldn’t stop laughing… [Pete] was improvising when I was in the editing station,” MGK said. “I was like, ‘Okay, we got to keep that, we got to keep that, too’ — everything he said was hilarious.”

Although art imitates life in the film, MGK uses his real name – Colson Baker – for the film’s credits, as it has “nothing to do” with his music.

“A huge part of that character that you’re watching in the movie is me in real life,” he told Variety. “Like I am very kind of a boyish, lost, sweet kid at heart and I feel like the world kind of makes me kind of harden up and feel like I have to defend myself.”