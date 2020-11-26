Miami Horror have been fans of The Church for a long time and now they’re finally releasing their cover of ‘Under The Milky Way’.

Electro-pop group Miami Horror initially came into existence as a solo project by producer Benjamin Plant over a decade ago. Needless to say that celebrations are in order and there’s no better way for the group to crown this big milestone than releasing a synth-drenched cover of ‘Under The Milky Way’ by The Church.

While Miami Horror have covered The Church during live gigs for quite some time now, this is the first time they’ve released the song as a digital single.

“Back 2010 we were asked to cover one of our favorite Australian songs. We chose ‘Under The Milky Way’ by The Church, it represented many things that we love in music,” says Plant in a press release. “The title, themes, sounds, otherworldliness were all things that resonated with us. It’s a very unique Australian classic.”

With their take of ‘Under The Milky Way’, Miami Horror retain much of the Church’s rock vibe while infusing their trademark electro-pop sound, resulting in a familiar yet fresh sound.

This cover will be part of the group’s 10th anniversary reissue of their seminal debut album, Illumination, which will be released on March 19th, 2021.

Talking about where the idea to re-release a special edition of Illumination came from, Plant says “it was a chance for us to come back and celebrate the album in a way we didn’t get to at the time it was released because everything was so crazy.”

“We never really got the chance to enjoy it. It’s a bit sentimental. We’re celebrating the atmosphere of what existed in music before streaming and social media. We got back to purely creating.”

‘Illumination 10th Anniversary Edition’ Track List:

**Available With Digital Version Only

Disc 1

‘Infinite Canyons’ ‘I Look to You’ (feat. Kimbra) ‘Holidays’ (feat. Alan Palomo) ‘Summersun’ ‘Sometimes’ ‘Moon Theory’ ‘Echoplex’ (feat. MAI) ‘Imagination’ ‘Grand Illusion’ ‘Soft Light’ (feat. Alan Palomo) ‘Illuminated’ ‘Ultraviolet’ (feat. Alan Palomo)

Disc 2

‘I Look to You’ (feat. Kimbra) [Franc Moody Remix] ‘I Look to You’ (feat. Kimbra) [Tim Fuchs Remix] ‘I Look to You’ (feat. Kimbra) [Wildlife Remix]** ‘I Look to You’ (feat. Kimbra) [Jad & The Remix]** ‘Moon Theory’ (Punks Jump Up Remix) ‘Moon Theory’ (Yacht Remix)** ‘Sometimes’ (Shazam Remix) ‘Sometimes’ (Gloves Remix) ‘Sometimes’ (Hook N Sling Remix)** ‘Holidays’ (feat. Alan Palomo) [Sam Sparro & Jessie Rogg Remix] ‘Holidays'(feat. Alan Palomo) [Miami Horror & Cassian Remix] ‘Holidays’ (feat. Alan Palomo) [Lenno & Jesse Oliver Remix]**

Disc 3

‘Emagination’ (B-Side) ‘Love Light’ (B-Side) ‘Under the Milky Way’ ‘Versalles’ (B-side) ‘Lucid Stream’

