Michael Jackson’s highly anticipated biopic Michael has been pushed back.

The film is now set to hit standard theatres and IMAX screens worldwide on April 24th 2026, moving from its originally planned October premiere (as per Variety).

The film, which explores the life of the late King of Pop, will be distributed domestically by Lionsgate, whilst Universal handles international distribution except for Japan, where Kino Films will manage the release.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua with a screenplay by John Logan, the biopic stars Jaafar Jackson in the role of his famous uncle. Oscar-winning producer Graham King, known for The Departed, is at the helm of the production.

According to the official synopsis, Michael aims to provide “an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known,” chronicling Jackson’s journey to global superstardom.

The release date shift comes as no surprise, as Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer had previously indicated in May that the film would “likely” move to 2026. Despite wrapping principal photography in May 2024, the project has undergone significant reshoots and reportedly produced a lengthy initial cut that required additional time for editing and post-production work.

Earlier discussions had even considered splitting the film into two parts, highlighting the expansive scope of the production. The biopic reportedly carries a substantial production budget of $155 million.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, with Colman Domingo and Nia Long portraying Jackson’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller takes on the role of John Branca, Jackson’s attorney and advisor, while Larenz Tate appears as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy.

Additional cast members include Laura Harrier as music executive Suzanne de Passe, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson, Liv Symone as Gladys Knight, Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark, and Kendrick Sampson as legendary producer Quincy Jones, who first met Michael Jackson when the star was just 12 years old.

KeiLyn Durrel Jones rounds out the cast as Bill Bray, Jackson’s former security guard who became one of his most trusted friends and confidantes.

The biopic represents one of the most ambitious musical biopics in recent years, aiming to capture the complex life and extraordinary career of the iconic performer who forever changed the landscape of popular music and entertainment before his death in 2009.