Content Warning: This article about Rhye discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Rhye’s front man, Michael Milosh, has released a statement vehemently denying a string of sexual abuse, assault and grooming allegations made against him from his ex-wife, actress Alexa Nikolas.

Nikolas first went public with the allegations on his Instagram page earlier this week when she released a series of posts titled, “Groomed by the Groom”. The posts were essentially an open letter that encouraged anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to speak up.

The series, which includes five separate posts, includes a lot of explosive claims and alleges that Nikolas and Milosh shared their first sexual encounter shortly after her 19th birthday and that it involved non consensual anal play. She also claims that he admitted to raping other women and says that he physically abused her.

Milosh has now released a statement to Pitchfork fiercely denying nearly all of Nikolas’s claims. He confirmed that the pair did have their first sexual encounter when she was 16 and he was 35, but called the rest of the claims, “serious and demonstrable untrue accusations.”

The musician, singer, and songwriter behind the projects Rhye and Milosh also called the open letter “a piece of revisionist fiction.” He also said that Nikolas’s “stories [are] provably untrue,” and added that he is “fully prepared to cooperate with any independent investigation into” Nikolas’ claims.

Milosh also released a statement to Rolling Stone denying the claims made by Nikolas.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always strongly supported women and their right to speak out and be heard,” Milosh wrote. “That is why the false claims made by my former wife had been so hurtful and shocking to me”

“Like all marriages, we had our difficulties and attempted to weather them together as best we could,” he continued.

“Ultimately, despite our best efforts, we agreed to divorce. I loved her very much and we shared many special years before our marriage ended. I have always wished her nothing but the best and continued to support her financially even after I was no longer required to under our divorce agreement. Eventually, I stopped paying [and] in response, Alexa has resorted to character assassination.”

Milosh went on to specifically address some of the claims made by Nikolas. “Alexa came to Berlin several months after her 18th birthday and we spent a week hanging out enjoying the city taking photographs that she eventually used as her IMDb listing headshot and modeling photos,” he recalled.

“We fell in love. I visited the following fall and she lived with me in Berlin the following summer but ultimately said she couldn’t live in Germany as her career and life were based in Los Angeles so I moved to Los Angeles for love, for her, for us. This is a story that has been documented extensively around the release of my first record.”

“Our art photography collaborations continued before and during our marriage, we had a gallery exhibition of the photos I took of Alexa and she was proudly featured on the cover of my album. I’ve done many interviews about my songs, the lyrics and what inspired them many about love relationships and sensuality.”

“My life as a touring musician and the pressures of travel and life on the road ultimately took its toll on our marriage and I’m sorry she came to feel my professional life has had a negative impact on her and our life together. Alexa had her own demons and I did my best to be a good husband in trying to overcome them. In the end, we could not help each other.”

He ended the statement by saying that he is ready to investigate the claim in an aim to clear his name.

“I’ve tried to be supportive and help out when repeatedly asked but at a certain point, I was not able to provide any additional financial support; things seemed to have taken an abrupt change thereafter,” he says. “Now I am being hit with horrific and spiteful lies. I reiterate that these accusations are outrageously false and the manipulated stories provably untrue. I’m fully prepared to cooperate with any independent investigation into these false claims and look forward to being cleared of all the shameless mirrors.”