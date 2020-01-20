Michelle Obama has dropped her very own workout playlist for the masses to enjoy, and it is full of absolute zingers. With time, you too could get your very own set of Michelle Obama arms to flex at your next function.

Following Barack Obama’s picks for his favourite music of 2019, Michelle Obama has shared her very own playlist of workout bops, including tracks by Lizzo, Cardi B, Beyonce and more.

Seriously, this entire playlist slaps, and features an eclectic mix of songs. Tracks shuffle from ‘My Money, My Baby’ by Burna Boy and then onto some familiar ground with ‘One Kiss’ by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa.

What is most endearing about the list is also the inclusion of the clean versions of songs, just in case any kids are out there listening to Michelle Obama’s workout playlist too.

“It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to,” Michelle Obama tweeted Sunday. “To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist?”

Listen to ‘One Kiss’ by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa from the workout playlist

The former First Lady’s workout playlist is split up into two main sections: Upbeat R&B and (clean versions of) hip-hop tracks for the actual physical portion, with more chilled songs for the “cool down.”

Obama’s workout mix includes Childish Gambino’s ‘3005,’ Lizzo’s ‘Soulmate,’ multiple Bruno Mars hits (‘Perm’ and ‘Finesse (Remix)’), three Cardi B tracks (‘Press’ and her appearances on ‘South of the Border’ and ‘Finesse’) and more, while the “Cool Down” boasts Frank Ocean (‘Godspeed’), Pink Sweat$, Meek Mill with Elle Mai and others.

As First Lady, Obama guided the White House’s Let’s Move! public health campaign that encouraged a healthier lifestyle and combatted childhood obesity.

Check out Michelle Obama’s full workout playlist below: