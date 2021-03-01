Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Mick Fleetwood has recently opened up on his relationship with former Fleetwood Mac band member, Lindsey Buckingham.

Fleetwood spoke via a new interview for Rolling Stone, where he revealed that he and Buckingham are currently on speaking terms.

A seemingly positive development in their relationship, especially since the last time Mick Fleetwood didn’t sound very keen to reunite with Buckingham any time soon.

In the latest interview with Rolling Stone, Fleetwood said, “I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open. And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were.”

Naturally Fleetwood was asked if there was a possibility that Buckingham might join the band for a potential farewell tour. To which he replied, “Strange things can happen. I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early Seventies] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten. Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten.”

Fleetwood also continued to say that his vision of things happening in the future is “really far-reaching.”

“Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell.”

What seems like a potential spanner in the works of getting the band together is the relationship between Stevie Nicks and Buckingham.

On that, Fleetwood said, “I can’t speak for the dynamic with Stevie and him. I don’t even need to protect it. It’s so known that they’re chalk and cheese in so many ways, and yet not.”

However looking forward he also said, “I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey. I would love that. It doesn’t have to be in Fleetwood Mac.”

Watch Mick Fleetwood go solo on the drums below.