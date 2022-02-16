Mick Fleetwood may be the co-founder and leader of Fleetwood Mac, but the legendary rocker says he didn’t really know his role in the band, until now.

During the making of the Rumours album, the fallout between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, was well-known. Speaking to “The Zane Lowe Show” supported by Apple Music, Mick has said that he believes his role in the band was to keep members from going their separate ways during treacherous times.

Mick told the outlet that he tried to serve as a “safe harbor” amidst all the chaos, explaining his role as: “keeping some semblance out of panic or insecurity, to have this not stop”, he said. “I didn’t really know what it was I was really contributing … I do know now.”

Mick added, “Hearing our body of work from time to time, that actually now comfortably does cross my mind. I go, ‘Well, no, I didn’t do that – but this is my song…

“These lovely incarnations of Fleetwood Mac… being around incredibly talented people that we were able to invite into the band, and mercifully, with really fantastic, unbelievable storytelling results. That to me is like my song now.”

The drummer mentioned that the feuds between Fleetwood Mac’s band members helped to inspire some of their music.

“[To] anyone around me that were full of doubt, I said, ‘This is not going to disintegrate.’ And then a whole other scenario happened, which was the beginning of the journey, the wave of what this body of work created.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Mick also shed some light on where Nicks and Buckingham’s relationship currently sits.

“I’ll just say it… Stevie and Lindsey, I don’t think certainly are resolved fully, and I wish they were.

“I visualise those moments as the years trickle by somehow. But I truly, somewhat sadly think that that will go into the rainbow somewhere and never really change. But there you go.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Watch ‘Go Your Own Way’ by Fleetwood Mac: