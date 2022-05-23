Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger has scoffed at comparisons between him and Harry Styles, calling them “superficial.”

Ever since his One Direction days, Styles has frequently been compared to Jagger (there’s even something similar in their rubbery faces).

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Jagger belittled the comparisons, although did admit that he likes Styles and has an “easy relationship” with him.

“I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him,” Jagger insisted. “Come on, I was much more androgynous. And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

Jagger’s words should be taken with a pinch of salt: this is the man who thought Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly made “post-punk” music and were bringing “life in rock and roll.”

Styles released his new album Harry’s House earlier this month to strong reviews. “Harry’s House is an idyllic place to spend an hour, and its best song is Styles at his deepest and most soulful,” Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield wrote, hailing the album as a “heartbreak masterpiece.”

Elsewhere in The Sunday Times interview, Jagger discussed the heartbreak of losing his Stones’ bandmate Charlie Watts last year. “I don’t really expect him to be there any more if I turn round during a show. But I do think about him. Not only during rehearsals or on stage, but in other ways too,” he said.

“I would have phoned him up and talked about last night’s Arsenal game because he supported Tottenham and I’m Arsenal. I miss him as a player and as a friend.

In the show, when we come to the front and bow at the end, there’s no Charlie. He’d always be the last one down. I’d go: ‘Come on, what have you got to do?’ He’d be fiddling with his sticks because he always had to have them in a row before he’d get off the seat.”

