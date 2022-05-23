Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger has scoffed at comparisons between him and Harry Styles, calling them “superficial.”

Ever since his One Direction days, Styles has frequently been compared to Jagger (there’s even something similar in their rubbery faces).

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Jagger belittled the comparisons, although did admit that he likes Styles and has an “easy relationship” with him.

“I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him,” Jagger insisted. “Come on, I was much more androgynous. And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

Jagger’s words should be taken with a pinch of salt: this is the man who thought Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly made “post-punk” music and were bringing “life in rock and roll.”

Styles released his new album Harry’s House earlier this month to strong reviews. “Harry’s House is an idyllic place to spend an hour, and its best song is Styles at his deepest and most soulful,” Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield wrote, hailing the album as a “heartbreak masterpiece.”