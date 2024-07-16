Middle Kids are embarking on a massive regional tour of Australia later this year.

Beginning in Rooty Hill on Friday, September 27th, the alternative rock band will then head to Newcastle, Thirroul, Canberra, Albury, Sunshine Coast, Brunswick Heads, Gold Coast, Torquay, Meeniyan, Ballarat, Airlie Beach, Townsville, and Cairns through September, October, and November (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 18th at 10am local time, while the pre-sale begins on Wednesday, July 17th at 10am local time.

Middle Kids have lots of other exciting shows lined up for this year.

On November 16th, they’ll back up Matt Corby at new outdoor concert series, Live at the Gardens.

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment – the team behind the beloved A Day on the Green series – Live at the Gardens is a series of outdoor concerts coming to Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne over two weekends in November.

“What happens when Melbourne’s most-loved botanic gardens joins forces with one of Australia’s premier outdoor music event organisers? The result is Live At The Gardens,” the official series bio reads.

Middle Kids will also perform at Ability Fest 2024 in Brisbane on October 26th, alongside the likes of Bag Raiders, Cub Sport, Eves Karydas, and Ocean Alley.

Middle Kids are touring in support of their latest album, Faith Crisis Pt 1, which landed in the top 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Middle Kids 2024 Regional Australian Tour

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 17th (10am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, July 18th (10am local time)

Ticket information available via middlekidsmusic.com

Friday, September 27th

Sydney Theatre Coliseum, Rooty Hill, NSW

Saturday, September 28th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, October 4th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Saturday, October 5th

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT

Sunday, October 6th

Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW

Thursday, October 10th

The Shed, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Friday, October 11th

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW

Saturday, October 12th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Thursday, October 17th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Friday, October 18th

Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan, VIC

Saturday, October 19th

Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC

Friday, November 1st

Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

Saturday, November 2nd

JC Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD

Sunday, November 3rd

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD