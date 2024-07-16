Middle Kids are embarking on a massive regional tour of Australia later this year.
Beginning in Rooty Hill on Friday, September 27th, the alternative rock band will then head to Newcastle, Thirroul, Canberra, Albury, Sunshine Coast, Brunswick Heads, Gold Coast, Torquay, Meeniyan, Ballarat, Airlie Beach, Townsville, and Cairns through September, October, and November (see full dates below).
Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 18th at 10am local time, while the pre-sale begins on Wednesday, July 17th at 10am local time.
Middle Kids have lots of other exciting shows lined up for this year.
On November 16th, they’ll back up Matt Corby at new outdoor concert series, Live at the Gardens.
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment – the team behind the beloved A Day on the Green series – Live at the Gardens is a series of outdoor concerts coming to Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne over two weekends in November.
“What happens when Melbourne’s most-loved botanic gardens joins forces with one of Australia’s premier outdoor music event organisers? The result is Live At The Gardens,” the official series bio reads.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Middle Kids will also perform at Ability Fest 2024 in Brisbane on October 26th, alongside the likes of Bag Raiders, Cub Sport, Eves Karydas, and Ocean Alley.
Middle Kids are touring in support of their latest album, Faith Crisis Pt 1, which landed in the top 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart.
Middle Kids 2024 Regional Australian Tour
Pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 17th (10am local time)
General sale begins Thursday, July 18th (10am local time)
Ticket information available via middlekidsmusic.com
Friday, September 27th
Sydney Theatre Coliseum, Rooty Hill, NSW
Saturday, September 28th
Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW
Friday, October 4th
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW
Saturday, October 5th
UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT
Sunday, October 6th
Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW
Thursday, October 10th
The Shed, Sunshine Coast, QLD
Friday, October 11th
Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW
Saturday, October 12th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD
Thursday, October 17th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC
Friday, October 18th
Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan, VIC
Saturday, October 19th
Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC
Friday, November 1st
Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD
Saturday, November 2nd
JC Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD
Sunday, November 3rd
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD