It has been 19 years since Midnight Oil first pulled up stumps, when vocalist Peter Garrett went from singing about politics to actual politics.

In 2017 the band unexpectedly reunited, their return marked with a sweat-drenched pub gig at legendary Sydney venue, Selina’s.

They sold out 77 shows in 16 countries on their Great Circle tour, then returned to the studio for the first time in almost 20 years and recorded 20 new tracks.

The first part of that new material, First Nations collaboration The Makarrata Project, debuted at number one on the ARIA charts the same weekend that longtime bass player Bones Hillman sadly died.

It just missed out on ARIA’s Album of the Year at Wednesday’s awards ceremony.

Today, the band has announced a tour for the first quarter of next year which will be their last.

The tour will take in several A Day On The Green shows, as well as headline dates in metropolitan and regional areas.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It will be accompanied by a 12-track album called Resist, which features the final songs recorded with Hillman.

This will be their last tour, but the band members will continue their own projects.

They’re also open to creating new music together and performing one-off shows in the future.

“We’ve played intensely physical gigs since our humble beginnings back in 1977 and we never want to take even the slightest risk of compromising that,” guitarist Jim Mognine said.

“Much has been achieved and with the passing of Bones much has been lost, so it now feels like we’re at the end of a cycle.”

Describing the upcoming shows as “sad and beautiful” Mognine said the band intended to blow the roof off every stage.

“You could call this a farewell tour, but Midnight Oil will still continue in some form or other as we’re brothers, family,” he said.

“We stand as one, dependent on each other and grateful in all the important ways that make great bands great.”

Peter Garrett added, “We all know time refuses to stand still for anyone but after many years together the band’s spirit is deep, the music and words are strong, and our ideas and actions as bold as we can make them.

“We’ve reached people in ways we never could have imagined. Our desire to create and speak out is undimmed… Having always tackled every tour like it’s the last – this time it actually will be.”

In addition to these shows, the band has already announced special appearances in Tasmania for Mona Foma 2022 and at Byron Bay Bluesfest next Easter.

Watch Midnight Oil – ‘Rising Seas’:

Tour Dates

Midnight Oil

‘Resist’ – The Final Tour

A Day On The Green



Saturday 26th February 2022 Heifer Station, Orange NSW

Saturday 5th March 2022 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC

Saturday 12th March 2022 All Saints Estate, Rutherglen, VIC

Saturday 26th March 2022 Nikola Estate, Swan Valley WA

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au Headline Shows

Wednesday 23rd February 2022 Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW

Wednesday 2nd March 2022 WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Wednesday 9th March 2022 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 30th March 2022 Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday 2nd April 2022 Darwin Amphitheatre, Darwin NT

Wednesday 6th April 2022 Convention Centre Arena, Cairns QLD

Saturday 9th April 2022 Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast QLD

Wednesday 13th April 2022 Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday 19th April 2022 Stage 88 Canberra ACT

Thursday 21st April 2022 Qudos Bank Arena Sydney NSW