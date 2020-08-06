Content Warning: This article discusses sexual assault, and rape. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.



In a new civil lawsuit, the anonymous victim alleges that Migos member Takeoff sexually assaulted her during a party in June.

Migos member Takeoff is facing allegations of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 5th. Filed by an anonymous victim being addressed only as Jane Doe, the lawsuit brings forward complaints of assault, sexual battery, gender violence and false imprisonment against the rapper.

According to the suit, the alleged victim attended a party on June 22nd at a private residence, where Takeoff was also present. The victim alleges that Takeoff made unsolicited advances towards her at the party. Following an argument between Takeoff and Migos’ DJ, Daryl “Durel” McPherson, about a gun situated openly on a table, the victim went upstairs to rest.

The lawsuit contends that Takeoff followed her into the room and “proceeded to have forceful sexual intercourse with Plaintiff from behind, without Plaintiff’s consent.”

While the incident is under investigation by LAPD, no formal charges have been brought against Takeoff. In a statement given to Variety shortly after, the victim’s attorney Neama Rahmani expressed concern at the lack of legal action, saying that such delay is ‘uncommon’ in her experience.

“We decided to file the civil lawsuit now with the hope that witnesses will come forward and that we uncover additional evidence to support our claims, and that the media attention will motivate LAPD to pursue the investigation more aggressively.” Rahmani told Variety.

Late Wednesday, Takeoff’s attorney, Drew Finding, provided a statement to Variety responding to the allegations: “What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Mr. Ball are patently and provably false.”

“The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence,” he said. “Mr. Ball is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality.

“In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”