Having recently celebrated her 28th birthday, Miley Cyrus has revealed it was her fear of joining the 27 Club that inspired her to get sober.

In an interview with Apple Music’s New Music Daily (via musicnews.com), Cyrus opened up about her decision to quit drugs and alcohol earlier this year.

“27 to me was a year that I really had to protect myself,” she said.

“That actually really made me want to get sober because we’ve lost so many icons at 27… it’s a very pivotal time.”

Cyrus’ comments are in reference to the 27 Club, a list of music legends who all tragically died at the age of 27 including Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix.

Cyrus continued on to say that she believes some of the artists that are part of the club “couldn’t handle their own power.”

“You go into that next chapter or this is it for you… I just feel that some of the artists almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force… It’s an energy,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus admitted that she “fell off” the sobriety wagon earlier this month.

“I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been fucking sober’… I fell off and I realised that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time,” she said.

“One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious’. So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’

Cyrus went on to attribute her slip up to the fact that she is “not a moderation person.”

“I think everyone has to do what is best for them… I don’t have a problem with drinking, I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of… I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 per cent of the time,” she said.

She continued: “I’m very disciplined… it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to fucking do it anymore, I don’t. The day that I do, I do.”

“But when I don’t want to it just is, I’m just very disciplined.”

Check out Miley Cyrus discussing being sober and upcoming album Plastic Hearts on Apple Music’s New Music Daily: