Fleetwood Mac deity Stevie Nicks is set to feature on the forthcoming Miley Cyrus album, Plastic Hearts. Set for release on November 27th.

Nicks will feature on a remixed version of the album’s lead single ‘Midnight Sky’ — which interpolates the chorus melody of Nicks’ timeless coming-of-age classic ‘Edge of Seventeen.’

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in September, Cyrus recalled how she asked Stevie Nicks for her blessing to sample ‘Edge of Seventeen.’

“I have the coolest letter ever from Stevie,” she recalled. “I sent her the song, and I said, ‘I have an alternate melody. If you don’t want me to pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me…’ And she said, ‘You can borrow from me anytime.’”

Plastic Hearts is set to feature Miley’s recent, excellent covers of Blondie’s 1978 Parallel Lines track ‘Heart of Glass’ and The Cranberries 1993 Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? cut ‘Zombie.’

“I began this album over 2 years ago,” wrote Cyrus in a statement announcing the album. “Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record—its songs/sounds but my whole fucking life. No one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished it was all erased, including most of the music’s relevance because everything had changed.”

Cyrus revealed that much of the inspiration drawn for the album stemmed from her losing her home in the 2018 California wildfires.

“Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself,” she continued. “I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

Check out ‘Midnight Sky’ by Miley Cyrus: