Don’t be expecting to see Miley Cyrus tour the world anytime soon.

During a new cover interview for British Vogue, the former pop star turned authentic rocker discussed her current feelings about massive tours, which she hasn’t performed for a while.

“It’s been a minute,” she said of her touring hiatus. “After the last (headline arena) show I did (in 2014), I kind of looked at it as more of a question.”

Cyrus then corrected herself. “And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own? And you know what…?” she said, letting the last line dangle.

Cyrus continued by explaining what she doesn’t like about doing huge arena shows. “I love performing but pretty much for them. Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety,” she said.

When she was then asked if it was difficult to please thousands of audience members at such an arena show, Cyrus agreed. “It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone,” she insisted.

“Am I going on tour? Yeah, the Aman hotel tour. Singing in the lobby for that complimentary massage,” she added jokingly.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Despite receiving some of the best reviews of her career to date for her previous three albums – Younger Now (2017), Plastic Hearts (2020) and Endless Summer Vacation (2023) – Cyrus hasn’t widely toured in support of the records.

Cyrus’ latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, came out in March, and topped charts around the world, including in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.