Missy Higgins has added an encore performance at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Sunday, December 1st, to round off her highly acclaimed ‘The Second Act Tour.’

This announcement follows news of her final performances at A Day on the Green in Mount Cotton, Bowral, and Barossa Valley, scheduled for November and December.

Having already earned multiple ARIA Awards and a string of platinum albums, Higgins has spent the past five months touring Australia in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut, The Sound of White.

The tour features a unique format where Higgins performs an intimate acoustic set, followed by a full-band rendition of the entire album, offering fans both nostalgia and new material from her upcoming release, The Second Act.

The newly announced Sydney Opera House show is set to be a special finale to this remarkable tour.

“I can’t think of another gig in the world that’s got a better view than the one from the Sydney Opera House forecourt,” Higgins said. “It’s been such an amazing year taking this tour around the country, so what better way to bring it all to a close than with a show in this special place?”

Missy Higgins’ The Second Act Tour has already brought over 80,000 fans to 40 sold-out shows, including three packed nights at Sydney’s State Theatre, one at the ICC in Darling Harbour, and another at the Coliseum in Western Sydney.

Love Ruby Fields? Get the latest Ruby Fields news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tickets for the Sydney Opera House show will go on sale at 11am AEST on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets starting from 11am AEST, Friday 30 August until 10am AEST, Tuesday 3 September. My Live Nation members can access tickets during the My Live Nation presale beginning 11am AEST, Monday 2 September. For more information, visit: livenation.com.au

Missy Higgins’ “The Second Act” is out on September 6th via EMI Music Australia. Pre-order here.

Missy Higgins 2024 Sydney Encore Show

All event information: livenation.com.au

Sunday, December 1st

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

with special guest Elana Stone

Missy Higgins 2024 A Day on the Green Shows

All event information: adayonthegreen.com.au

Saturday, November 23rd

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD

with special guests Dan Sultan and Ruby Fields

Saturday, November 30th

Centennial Vineyards, Bowral NSW

with special guests Kate Miller-Heidke and Ruby Fields

Saturday, December 7th

Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley SA

with special guests Kate Miller-Heidke and Ruby Fields