Auckland singer-songwriter Mitch James has announced he’s taking an extended break from music.

In a social media post on September 18th, he shared:

“To my incredible fans, I’ve got some news for you – I’ll be taking an extended break from music and moving into a new venture after this release. From my first open mic 11 years ago, to touring the globe playing sold out show. Music has been my life, my love, my everything. But like any good store, it’s time for another chapter.”

He expressed gratitude to his fans:

“So, Thank you. Thank you for every concert, stream, message, and every shared magical moment. You’ve given me more than I could ever give back. My love for YOU – the people & passion for playing shows will NEVER die.”

Mitch also announced his final single will be released next week, with a new album coming in November. Full details of the album are yet to be revealed.

“I love you all so much! Trust me when I say it’s far from the last you’ll hear of me.”

James returned to the music scene with a powerful new single, “Bird in a Hurricane” back in April.

The track, recorded in Thailand, is an emotionally charged anthem that explores themes of love, support, and resilience amidst adversity.

The track’s heartfelt lyrics are delivered through James’ emotive vocal style, offering a sense of solace and understanding to those facing tough times. “I hope this song can help people feel like they’re not alone when they go through something, or when they watch a loved one go through something,” James said.

The inspiration behind “Bird in a Hurricane” came from a personal place, as James penned the track about a close friend’s struggle, but he believes anyone can relate to its lyrics. “It’s a universal song for anyone feeling helpless for someone they love,” James reflected.

“Bird in a Hurricane” was the musician’s first release since signing with Six60’s record label, Massive.

Listeners can experience the acoustic version of “Bird in a Hurricane” on James’ YouTube channel, where the stripped-down performance adds an extra layer of intimacy to the already poignant song.