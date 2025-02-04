MK is coming in hot. The house music pioneer, known for his genre-defining anthems and spine-tingling remixes, has announced a run of headline Australian shows this April, presented by Untitled Group.

Kicking off at Melbourne’s Timberyard on Thursday, April 24, the tour continues through Perth, Sydney, and wraps up in Brisbane with a riverfront cruise party that sounds like something straight out of a fever dream.

For decades, MK (Marc Kinchen) has been the mastermind behind some of the biggest house music moments. From his 90s classics like “Burning” and “Always” to his chart-dominating remix of Storm Queen’s “Look Right Through,” his ability to craft tracks that transcend time, space, and serotonin levels is unmatched.

In recent years, he’s kept the fire burning with multi-platinum bangers like “Pieces of Me,” “17,” and “Back & Forth,” while also teaming up with the best in the game. His ARIA-winning collab with Dom Dolla, “Rhyme Dust,” and the Sonny Fodera x Clementine Douglas smash “Asking” prove that MK’s influence isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

If that’s not enough, he’s fresh off a season-long residency with Calvin Harris at Ushuaïa Ibiza and appearances at EDC, Creamfields, Outside Lands, and Lollapalooza South America. The man has been setting dance floors ablaze on a global scale, and now it’s Australia’s turn to feel the heat.

Expect deep, rolling basslines, euphoric vocal hooks, and the kind of drops that make you question whether your body is physically capable of stopping. Whether you’re a die-hard house purist or just someone who appreciates losing their mind to an expertly crafted banger, MK’s shows are an experience—not just a set.

Tickets go on presale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. AEDT, with general on-sale opening Monday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. AEDT.

For tickets and more info, head to untitledgroup.com.au.

MK – 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

*Presented by Untitled Group

Presale Begins Friday 7 February At 10am (Aedt)

Presale Registration Here

General On-Sale Begins Monday 10 February At 10am (Aedt)

Buy Tickets Here

Thu 24 April (ANZAC Holiday Eve) – Max Watts, Naarm/Melbourne

Fri 25 April – Port Beach Brewery, Boorloo/Perth

Sat 26 April – Roundhouse, Eora/Sydney

Sun 27 April – Oasis Cruise, Meanjin/Brisbane