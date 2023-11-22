Some of Australia’s finest party starters from wildly different genres are coming together to celebrate 20 years of Movember raising funds and saving lives.

Taking place on Friday, December 1st Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre, MO LIVE will unite Dune Rats, Northeast Party House, and Go-Jo for a huge co-headlining show in the name of a good cause.

A true gig for good, MO LIVE is a celebration of the men’s health movement that Movember has proudly promoted for the last two decades.

The MO LIVE lineup would be enticing even if there wasn’t a charitable element involved.

Brisbane surf-punks Dune Rats have become festival circuit staples in Australia, and the trio’s fourth album, Real Rare Whale, was a top 10 hit in their home country last year.

Northeast Party House are an electronic ensemble who earned an ARIA Awards nomination in 2020 for Best Dance Release (Shelf Life), while Go-Jo is an exciting artist who knows no genre bounds, incorporating elements of indie, hip hop, and R&B into his sound.

Tickets to MO LIVE are on sale now via Moshtix, with both general admission and the ‘MO LIVE Unplugged Package’ add-on available.

However, you could be in with a chance of winning a ticket to MO LIVE, and the process couldn’t be simpler.

This Movember, we’re being urged to roll up our sleeves in the name of men’s health and donating blood. If you’ve done this – or are planning on doing so – then post a picture of your Movember x Lifeblood bandage on Instagram, adding #lifebloodau and tagging @rollingstoneaus.

That’s it. Do that and you could be going to see Dune Rats, Northeast Party House, and Go-Jo in action in one weeks’ time. And all for a good cause – doesn’t that sound delightful?

