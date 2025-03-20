Montaigne is constantly evolving, and their latest single, “Swim Back,” plunges into themes of freedom, resilience, and reclaiming oneself.

A stirring blend of pop, indie, and singer-songwriter sensibilities, the track is both intimate and expansive, capturing the quiet defiance required to resist control.

“‘Swim Back’ is the aftermath of the previous song’s wreckage,” Montaigne explains. “I may be adrift on the open sea, but as dangerous and uncertain as it is, it’s an opportunity to escape, to find freedom, to find a new place to belong. No matter what, I must live for myself and not return to the captain who wants to imprison and puppet me.”

With a theatrical sonic palette and an undercurrent of rebellion, “Swim Back” floats between uncertainty and possibility, embracing the risks of the unknown over the safety of captivity. Its calm surface belies the emotional intensity underneath, a delicate balance between vulnerability and resilience.

Montaigne’s refusal to be confined isn’t limited to their music. A creative polymath, they have carved out a career that defies categorisation, seamlessly moving between music, theatre, gaming, comedy, podcasting, and design.

From collaborating with David Byrne to representing Australia at Eurovision, earning multiple ARIA Awards, and securing a Grammy nomination for Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Montaigne has consistently pushed the boundaries of artistic expression.

Their DIY ethos and drive for independence permeate every facet of their work.

While highly collaborative, Montaigne has honed their production skills, unlocking a new medium to materialise the nuances of their ideas.

Their artistry is as much a reflection of their personal journey—grappling with estrangement, survival, and the complexities of human relationships—as it is an homage to the art forms that shaped them.

Through platforms like Discord, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as their Tank Time with Montaigne podcast—featuring conversations with artists like Ninajirachi, Ben Lee, and Donatachi—and the innovative Beautiful Trial Show, where artists and comedians test new material with select fans, Montaigne cultivates a deep, symbiotic relationship with their audience.

This connection fuels their creativity, inspiring new projects and artistic ventures. For Montaigne, every note, every lyric, and every project is an exploration—a bold step into uncharted waters.