Aussie art pop singer-songwriter Montaigne and comedian Tom Cardy have teamed up for a hilarious spooky Halloween song just in time for October 31st.

Titled ‘Red Flags’, it sees them comically jumping on the recent viral ‘red flag’ trend on social media which sees people tweeting their idea of a ‘red flag’. Country legend Dolly Parton even got in on the fun: “When her beauty is beyond compare with flaming locks of auburn hair,” the Queen of Country tweeted, referencing her classic hit ‘Jolene’.

Now it’s the turn of Montaigne and Cardy through song. “A spooky ghost story to tell on Halloween night, or an uplifting love ballad that should definitely be turned into a rom com?,” Cardy captioned the video on Instagram, comparing the pair to Ryan Reynolds and Drew Barrymore, which might be a bit of a leap.

Playing a keyboard, Cardy begins by recalling a date that “started off so well.” “How could I not see the danger right in front of me?” he asks, before the arrival of Montaigne.

After asking her what her favourite film is – a classic first date question – Montaigne’s answer is truly terrifying stuff: “The best movie of all, a masterpiece of art called Human Centipede!” Cardy reacts as anyone would in that situation, conceding that he thinks he’s “gonna get murdered tonight.”

Montaigne makes sure that we know she’s not being ironic either, commending the costume design of the horror ‘classic’ as “a highlight”. She then describes the delightful plot to a fearful Cardy (“German doctor sews three people ass to mouth”) as the comedian insists that he’s “gonna get stabbed.”

As Montaigne admires the “character growth” of Human Centipede, Cardy tries to get the waiter’s attention by blinking through morse code.

Cardy then has a change of heart, reconsidering that maybe Montaigne is the one for him after all. They sing about having the “wedding of their dreams,” which Montaigne, obviously, wants the theme to be the Human Centipede. “That way we could save on the catering bill!” Cardy notes helpfully and pragmatically.

The song ends with the pair in buoyant mood: “I can finally open myself up to love!” cries Cardy; “I can finally sew a mouth to a butt!” Montaigne sings eagerly.

Honestly, this Halloween horror fest of a song is ridiculously catchy. One listen and you’ll be chanting the banging ‘Human Centipede’ chorus for hours I reckon.

Check out ‘Red Flags’ by Tom Cardy and Montaigne: