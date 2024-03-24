Montell Fish is hitting the road for an Australia and New Zealand tour later this year.

The American indie R&B artist brings his Intercession Before Charlotte tour to three dates this May and June.

Starting in New Zealand at Powerstation, Auckland on Monday, May 27th, the tour heads to Australia, with a stop at Princess Theatre, Brisbane on Wednesday, May 29th, followed by a performance at Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks on Friday, May 31st. The tour wraps up with a final show at Northcote Theatre, Melbourne on Saturday, June 1st.

The Frontier Member pre-sale for Auckland, Brisbane and Melbourne shows begins Wednesday, March 27th at 11am local time before the general sale begins on Thursday, March 28th at 2pm local time via frontiertouring.com/montellfish

Tickets for the Vivid Sydney @ Carriageworks Sydney show on Friday, May 31st are on sale now via carriageworks.com.au/events/montell-fish-2024

“I’m excited to bring the fans into the world of Charlotte with my first headlining shows in Australia and New Zealand!” says Montell Fish.

Montell Fish, a 26-year-old Pittsburgh native (born Montell Frazier), is known for his heartfelt lyrics and mixing gospel and soul with electronic beats. His first album, JAMIE, dropped in 2022 and was a hit, leading to his EP Her Love Still Haunts Me Like a Ghost later that year. Tracks like “Hotel” and “Fall In Love With You” gained him a lot of fans.

Under the name dj gummy bear, Montell also likes to experiment with sounds. His latest EP, Intercession Before Charlotte, came out recently, featuring songs like “Irrational” and “I Know I Failed You”. You might also know his tunes like “2 seater” and “how you make me feel”.

Recently, Montell toured North America with R&B superstar Daniel Caesar, hitting big venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Montell Fish 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Frontier Member pre-sale for Auckland, Brisbane and Melbourne shows begins Wednesday, March 27th at 11am local time

General on sale Thursday, March 28th at 2pm local time via frontiertouring.com/montellfish

Monday, May 27th

Powerstation, Auckland

Wednesday, May 29th

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, June 1st

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Other dates:

Friday, May 31st

Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks, Sydney