Morgan Evans is returning home for a huge of Australia and New Zealand.

Aussie-born but now based in Nashville, the country music star will head to Auckland on Thursday, September 7th, followed by a run of shows in his home country throughout the rest of the month (see full dates below).

Evans will be joined by 2x Golden Guitar winner James Johnston at all shows apart from Sydney Opera House. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 1st at 1pm local time. The frontier Members pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 31st at 12pm local time.

Evans returns Down Under one year after his acclaimed CMC Rocks QLD performance, which saw the singer-songwriter headline the sold-out event alongside Kane Brown and Brad Paisley. Evans last headlined shows around his home country in 2019 as part of his world tour.

Evans is touring in support of his new EP Life Upside Down, which received positive reviews from critics thanks to hits like “Over For You”.

“Evans’ honest lyrics and authentic performance throughout the EP take us on a journey of unexpected heartbreak, self-rediscovery, new beginnings and a renewed gratitude for the present moment,” Anti Music wrote.

Morgan Evans 2023 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guest James Johnston (excluding Sydney Opera House)

Thursday, September 7th (18+)

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, September 9th (All Ages)

Newcastle Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

Monday, September 11th (18+)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, September 12th (All Ages)

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW

Friday, September 15th (All Ages)

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, September 17th (18+)

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, September 19th (18+)

The Astor Theatre, Perth, WA