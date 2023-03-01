What started as a music docuseries for Morgan Evans quickly turned into a recount of his infamous divorce from country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

Evans has released the series which consists of five YouTube videos that originally intended to take a behind-the-scenes look at his performance of ‘Over for You’ at the CMC Rocks QLD Festival in Australia last September. The song is about his split from Kelsea Ballerini. However, the subject of the docu-series quickly changed to his well-publicised divorce from the country singer, which was finalised in November.

“The whole idea was to document the biggest show of my career, playing the CMC Rocks Festival in Australia and headlining it,” he said. “The original focus was on the music and coming home, and that’s what it’s about. But it’s not like I could pretend like something wasn’t going on. That’s the journey of what happened in that moment of my life.”

The revealing docuseries comes less than a week after Ballerini sat down with host Alex Cooper and discussed her divorce on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“Who you marry is not who you divorce,” she told the host. “As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided, he’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for.”

She added: “I was not perfect, he was not perfect, it was not perfect. And so, there were definitely moments that I look back on where I’m like, ‘Oh, I should’ve done that different,’ or, ‘I could’ve showed up here. I could’ve taken the flight this time.’”

Hours after the podcast was live, Morgan responded on social media by posted an Instagram statement implying that his ex wasn’t telling the whole truth.

“It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spend so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps,” he wrote.

