Morgan Wallen has finally appeared on SNL after being booted from the show’s lineup two months ago due to COVID-19 violations.

The country singer was removed from Saturday Night Live‘s lineup after footage emerged that showed him failing to social distance or wear a mask while in public.

The viral TikTok video showed Wallen drinking and kissing a woman at a bar while surrounded by other revellers.

Now, Wallen has poked fun at his poor judgement by appearing in a skit satirising the controversy.

Within the skit, Wallen wears the same outfit as he did in the footage and agrees to kiss a woman on camera.

After the woman promises to only post the video on TikTok, Jason Bateman arrives dressed as a version of Wallen from the future.

“I am you from the future and I came back here to stop you from partying tonight,” Bateman says.

“Someone’s gonna post a video of you ignoring Covid protocols, and the whole internet is gonna freak out.”

“I just specifically asked her not to post it,” Wallen replies.

“I know, I thought it was an air-tight approach as well, but once people hear about the party, you’re in big trouble, man. You’re gonna get kicked off Saturday Night Live,” Bateman says.

The pair go on to agree that the “execs at NBC” would force his hand to not appear on the show, and Wallen is shown leaning towards leaving the party.

“I don’t want to screw up an opportunity like that, or let my fans down,” he says.

Bateman then reveals that he’s Wallen from one month in the future, and a second version of Wallen from two months in the future, played by Bowen Yang, soon arrives to continue to warn him to leave the party.

Eventually, Wallen takes the opportunity to sing a new song ‘Focus on the Future’, which features the lyrics, “let’s all raise a glass up, and I’ll thank you in advance, for giving this poor Southern boy a second Yankee chance.”

Check out Morgan Wallen appearing on SNL: