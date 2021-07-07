Morrissey recently sat down for an interview with his nephew Sam Esty Rayner, published via the former Smiths frontman’s website.

The pair spoke on a range of topics, which naturally extended to include the areas of politics, COVID-19 and cancel culture.

His nephew asked him, “What do you think of the state of American politics?”

To which Morrissey replied, “I couldn’t care less now. I’d rather jump naked into a swimming pool at midnight. The world will spin however it spins. My time on earth is now very limited and although I don’t as yet know how, I’m going to try to enjoy it.”

His nephew also references his uncle’s somewhat polarising views on the world, including the pandemic, saying that some have tried to “cancel” him for this very reason.

Morrissey’s thoughts?

“You can’t cancel someone who has always been cancelled. When did you last see me on television, or hear me on the radio? I unintentionally invented the condition of being cancelled!” Morrissey laughed.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“The music industry hasn’t ever celebrated me or offered me free food. I’ve always been treated like a scientific experiment gone wrong. I’m used to it. I’ve been immune to enemy fire for many years.”

He added, “I wear a bullet-proof vest in the bath. It seems to me that as soon as one person boo’s they all start to boo, and then when someone cheers they all start to cheer… but that’s just a loose theory.”

His nephew asked in return, “Does this mean you’ll never reign it in?”

To which Morrissey replied, “Whatever my place is… I’ve earned the right to be here. There’s nothing to reign in.”

“There are cyclists in Bristol with OBE’s,” he continued. “Even the cat yawns. I’ve never been on a political rally and I’ve never given a political speech so my apparent position as a political voice is hugely flattering but nonexistent.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.