Masked Wolf clearly has a career that’s thriving at a breakneck pace, as well as the bragging rights of counting former US president Barrack Obama as a huge fan.

Now, the Aussie artist can add another impressive accolade to the accomplished list, with the announcement that his song ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ was the most Shazamed song globally in 2021.

‘Astronaut In the Ocean’ took out The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI, and Justin Bieber, to claim the top spot. It wasn’t a close battle, either. The singer won by a landslide, with 11.7 million Shazams for his song. In comparison, The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ took out second place, with 8.5 million Shazams.

Other honourable mentions went to Ed Sheeran who clocked third spot with ‘Bad Habits’ and Olivia Rodrigo who came in at fourth with ‘Drivers License’.

For those of you clearly living in the dark ages, Shazam is owned by Apple and is an app that generates the name of a song when a few seconds of it are played. It’s one of the most used apps in the world, with over a billion Shazams per month.

“With 1 billion recognitions a month, Shazam is one of the most popular music apps in the world. Today’s milestones show not only people’s love for Shazam, but also the ever-growing appetite for music discovery around the world.” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement earlier this year.

The story behind Masked Wolf’s rapid rise to success with ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ is an interesting one. Though he originally released the song in 2019, it didn’t gain the appraise it was worthy of until it started gaining traction in TikTok videos in late 2020. Not long after, Masked Wolf was signed to Warner Music/Elektra Records and ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ was re-released on 6 January 2021.

In a single year, Masked Wolf has shot from a relatively popular Australian artist – to an international superstar. In July, former US president shared his Spotify ‘Summer Playlist’ and Masked Wolf was the only Australian artist to grace the exclusive list with his song ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’.

Check out ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ by Masked Wolf: