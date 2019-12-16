After years of unrelenting rocking, hedonistic misfits Mötley Crüe split up in 2015, going so far as to sign a “cessation of touring agreement” that would prohibit them from ever touring again.

This all changed last month, with the band unleashing news that they would be heading on the road again for a monolithic tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Naturally, this news ushered in pure pandemonium. A chaos that was reflected in record-breaking sales for the Milwaukee, Wisconsin date of the tour.

The troupe of rockers have officially claimed the title of fastest sellout in the history of Miller Park. The band sold out the stadium — which hosts Major League Baseball’s Milwuakee Brewers, and a capacity of 41,900 — in two hours.

The band announced their return in a video on social media, starring rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly (who portrayed Tommy Lee in The Dirt.)

“In the years since [their split] Mötley Crüe became more popular than ever and gained an entirely new legion of fans who, along with die-hard Crüe-heads, demanded the band tear up that stupid contract and come out of retirement,” he explained.

“They knew that if they were ever to stand on stage together again that contract would have to be destroyed. Well, destruction has never been an issue for Mötley Crüe.”

Check out Mötley Crüe’s reunion post below:

In an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2014, bassist Nikki Sixx delved into the bands famous “cessation of touring agreement”, explaining that “legally, we can’t play again.”

“The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen,” he explained. “There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them.

“There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”